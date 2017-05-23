Dedication of new Pflugerville ISD stadium canceled due to weather

By Published:
New Pflugerville ISD Pfield Stadium. (KXAN Photo)
New Pflugerville ISD Pfield Stadium. (KXAN Photo)

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A dedication ceremony of the new Pflugerville Independent School District stadium Tuesday afternoon had to be canceled due to heavy storms moving through.

The pep rally and open house was scheduled to start at 6 p.m. and run until 8 p.m., but district officials decided to cancel the event around 5:15 p.m. The district says a make-up date has not been set at this time.

The new district-wide stadium, aptly named Pfield, is located at 1440 W. Pecan St. It was one of several projects slated in the $287 million bond that was approved by voter in 2014. The stadium won’t be home to just football, but it’ll also host soccer and band competitions.

The stadium has three concession stands, private seating and much of the 10,000 seats have either built-in seats or backrests.

The site will also be used for the city’s Pfirecracker Pfestival on the Fourth of July.

New Pflugerville ISD Pfield Stadium (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)
New Pflugerville ISD Pfield Stadium (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)
Pflugerville ISD Pfield dedication on May 23, 2017. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)
Pflugerville ISD Pfield dedication on May 23, 2017. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

