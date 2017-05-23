8 things you can do to prevent leaving your kids in a hot car

AUSTIN (WFLA) – With the hot Texas summer quickly arriving, the interior of cars can heat up quickly, putting kids at risk if they’re left behind in a car.

Janette Fennell is the president of the non-profit organization Kids and Cars, which focuses on improving child safety in cars.

Kids and Cars produced a startling Public Service Announcement to remind people about the danger of leaving children in hot cars (watch above).

According to Kids and Cars, on average, 38 children die in hot cars each year. “I feel very strongly they are failures of memory and not failures of love,” said Fennell.

Here are 8 things parents and caregivers can do to prevent leaving kids in a hot car

1. Look before you lock. Open the backdoor and look in the backseat to assure that everyone is out of the car (even if you think you are childless).

2. Keep something you need in the backseat. Put your cell phone, briefcase, computer, lunch, ID badge, left shoe, or anything essential to your daily routine beside your child.

3. Travel with a furry companion. Keep a stuffed animal in the car seat. When baby is in the seat, the stuffed animal rides shotgun. The furry passenger serves as a reminder that baby’s in the back.

4. Arrange for a daycare worker to call if your child hasn’t been dropped off, or arrange a similar plan with your partner

5. Always lock the doors. Even if the car is in the garage, keep the doors locked to prevent curious children from getting into the car.

6. Put the keys and fobs away. Kids might want to play with keys and be able to get into the car without parents knowledge.

7. Have a plan with childcare provider. If your child does not show up to daycare or school without prior notice, someone should call to locate child.

8. If you see something, do something. If you see a child alone in a car, do not hesitate to call 911.