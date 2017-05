AUSTIN (KXAN)- Two people were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with potentially serious injuries after their car went down an embankment and ended up in Little Walnut Creek Tuesday morning.

Austin-Travis County EMS says the call came in at 2:37 a.m. in the 5900 block of Ed Bluestein Boulevard near the intersection with Loyola Lane.

Two people were inside the car, a man and a woman. Austin Police say wreckers got the car out of the water and were able to reopen the road by 4 a.m.