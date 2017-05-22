Weather damage closes key border bridge in Laredo

Associated Press Published:
Laredo flooding on May 21, 2017. (NBC News)
Laredo flooding on May 21, 2017. (NBC News)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities have closed one of the busiest commercial crossings on the U.S.-Mexico border after damaging rains and winds.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says in a statement that Sunday’s weather caused power outages, flooding and structural damage at the World Trade Bridge between Laredo, Texas, and Nuevo Laredo, Mexico. Traffic is suspended pending further notice.

Images from the area show tractor trailers flipped on their sides and cosmetic damage to bridge facilities. Power was knocked out in several Mexican border cities.

The World Trade Bridge is exclusively for commercial traffic between the two countries. The U.S. facility processes more than 12,000 cargo vehicles per day.

The National Weather Service says it is investigating whether there was a tornado. Commercial traffic is being rerouted to the Colombia-Solidarity bridge.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s