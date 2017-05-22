VIDEO: Air Force dad surprises daughters after 7-month deployment

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — A Lubbock father, deployed in the Middle East for the last seven months, surprised his family during church services Sunday morning.

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Madaleno “Mal” Martinez has been deployed in Bahrain, an island country in the Persian Gulf.

Martinez surprised his wife, two daughters and baby son at Lubbock’s First Church of the Nazarene.

He’ll be home in Lubbock for 30 days before he returns to Bahrain.

Martinez will serve another four months in the Middle East and then move on to a new assignment in Italy.

His wife said she already knew he was home but wanted him surprise their children.

The family would like to thank the church congregation and the community assisting with their special reunion.

