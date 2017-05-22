Recount of Lakeway election shows $23M bond still passed

LAKEWAY, Texas (KXAN) — When the bond for the new Lakeway police station passed by only nine votes earlier this month, Tiffany McMillan requested a recount. McMillian was the only candidate running for a city council seat who opposed the $23 million bond.

On Monday, Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir conducted a recount for the city of Lakeway and determined there were no changes to the official results, which were 1,063 FOR and 1,054 AGAINST. Recount observers representing the city and recount petitioners were all present.

“This was one of our faster recounts,” said DeBeauvoir. “This is our job to show people what the inside game looks like when we’re trying to sort out voting questions for voters.”

McMillan’s attorney, Bill Aleshire, said his client petitioned for the recount because she felt, “It was very important to go through this step.” Aleshire said since the bond passed by such a small margin, city officials should consider whether or not to go ahead with a bond that was this close.

Only 18 percent of registered voters in Lakeway turned out to vote in the May 6 bond election.

According to the city, the new police station will cost the homeowner of an average valued home of $472,000 around $10 more per month.