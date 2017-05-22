Police: City of Austin employee used work laptop to download child porn

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Investigators say a city of Austin employee accidentally shared a video of a young naked girl on a department-wide hard drive, eventually leading to him being charged with possession of child pornography.

Jeffrey Lynn Walters, 51, was charged on Friday, May 19, with the third degree felony charge and resigned from his position Monday morning.

Austin police were contacted on April 10 by the IT security analyst for the city of Austin, who found a video of a showering young naked girl stored in the Health and Human Services Department’s group drive.

The video was reported to the Child Victim Identification Program of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, who determined the photo was not part of a photo or video series they had previously investigated.

Police initially planned to close the case because the single video “did not rise to the level of a criminal offense,” but investigators were contacted again by the city’s IT security analyst on April 17. During his administrative investigation into the video, he was able to connect it to Walters. Police say, during a search of Walters’ work laptop, they found more than 50 files, mostly of naked girls under the age of 18.

On Thursday, May 18, when officers arrived at Walters’ home on Duke Cove in Pflugerville with a search warrant, he admitted to using his work computer to access, download and view images of child pornography, according to an arrest affidavit.

When asked how one of the videos ended up on a city department’s group drive, Walters said he may have accidentally dropped one into the drive when he was trying to move files to the delete folder.

Walters started working for the city of Austin in December 2006. Bond has been set at $20,000.