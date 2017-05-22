Lawmakers send texting while driving ban to Gov. Abbott

Associated Press Published: Updated:
(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A statewide ban on texting while driving is headed to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk after being defeated repeatedly over the last decade.

The House first approved a ban in March. The Senate version pre-empted local texting bans while allowing for using satellite navigation systems.

House lawmakers then voted Sunday night to accept those changes. Abbott hasn’t said if he’ll sign the bill, though it’ll become law automatically unless he vetoes it.

Forty-six states already have laws against texting while driving. Texas passed one in 2011, but then-Gov. Rick Perry vetoed it.

The latest attempt drew new momentum after a March church bus crash killed 13 people. Federal investigators say the driver of the pickup truck that hit the bus said he was checking for a text when the crash occurred.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s