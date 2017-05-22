Five Del Valle middle school students given possibly illegal substance

DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — Travis County sheriff’s deputies are investigating what happened at an east Austin school earlier this month that led to one student being taken to the hospital.

School officials say on Monday, May 1, one student at Dailey Middle School brought a possibly illegal substance to school, which was given to and consumed by five other students. District officials say they cannot comment on what the substance was and how it was taken, where in the school they ate the substance or why the students took it.

The district released a statement saying in part:

Student safety is of utmost importance at DVISD. This was an isolated incident that didn’t involve any additional students and at no other time were other students in danger. If there was a danger to other students, parents would have been informed as part of our regular communication process.”

One parent tells KXAN they still have a lot of unanswered questions about what happened.

“I guess some cookies that were made and some kids ate them and there were some kids in the hospital due to the drugs,” says Dailey Middle School parent Estela Solarzano.

KXAN’s Crime Reporter Leslie Rangel is working to learn more about what happened. She’ll have a full report tonight at 9 and 10 p.m. on KXAN News.