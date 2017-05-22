Elgin police issue warning after credit card skimmers found

Elgin police warning about credit card skimmers (Elgin police Facebook photo)
Elgin police warning about credit card skimmers (Elgin police Facebook photo)

ELGIN, Texas (KXAN) — It should be common at this point for everyone to be checking their gas pump for anything that looks suspicious. Elgin police want you to have a reminder that criminals looking to take advantage of you are out there.

In the span of the last week, three credit card skimmers were found on the pumps at a 7-Eleven in the 200 block of U.S. Highway 290.

You should get in the habit of checking for a red sticker across the front of a gas pump before you use it. It will be located near where you swipe you card. If the red sticker is missing, or “VOID” is visible, that means the likelihood of the pump being tampered with is higher.

If you ever see something that looks suspicious on a gas pump, you need to tell a staff member, and definitely do not swipe your card.

