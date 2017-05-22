Children at Risk releases list of top schools in the Austin-area

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Monday, the nonprofit group Children at Risk released its list of its top public schools in Texas.

The Texas nonprofit analyzed 438 public schools in the Austin-area. Round Rock ISD schools took most of the slots for Top 5 elementary and middle schools. When it comes to high schools, Austin ISD had four schools in the Top 10. Three charter schools, Harmony Science Academy, NYOS Charter and Chaparral Star Academy also topped the high school list.

The schools are measured by the following:

Achievement Indicators: Performance on STAAR Reading and Math tests

Performance Indicators: An adjustment of achievement indicators to eliminate bias toward campuses with low percentages of economically disadvantaged students

Growth Indicators: The improvement over time on standardized test scores in Reading and Math

College Readiness: Graduation rates, SAT/ACT participation rate and scores, and AP/IB participation rate and scores

On KXAN News at 6 p.m., Phil Prazan takes a closer look at the Gold Ribbon schools, which are high-performing but also in high-poverty areas.