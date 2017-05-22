Carbon monoxide detector alerts Austin officer to leak in patrol vehicle

AUSTIN (KXAN) — City of Austin officials say they are trying to find out how carbon monoxide possibly seeped into an officer’s patrol car recently.

The officer in the latest incident did not become ill. He was alerted to the leak by a carbon monoxide warning system, installed not long after an Austin police officer became sick after getting carbon monoxide poisoning in his police vehicle in March.

Austin police could not say what time or day the most recent incident happened. They say the officer stopped his patrol car when the alarm went off and notified the city’s fleet services department.

After the March incident, Austin police said their plan was to install 400 carbon monoxide detectors in every Ford Explorer in their fleet, spending about $50 per vehicle.

“It’s the same detector we use in our K9 vehicles to make sure carbon monoxide is detected in the cab of those vehicles,” said Asst. Chief Ely Reyes.

On Feb. 27, days after the first incident of an officer feeling unwell, the department sent out a safety bulletin warning officers of the possible risk of CO fumes. At that time, the department said they had two reported incidents. One officer reported becoming lightheaded while driving a patrol SUV; the other was for an odor that a sergeant was worried about while operating his patrol SUV.

The fumes leaking into the cabin is an issue Ford Motor Company has been aware of for several years – even issuing a recommended fix in 2014 and another last summer. Also last summer, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration launched an investigation into more than 150 consumer complaints involving exhaust odors entering the vehicle.

The vehicles in question are the Ford Explorer model year 2011 to 2015.