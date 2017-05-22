Bigger and better, video screens at DKR Stadium to be upgraded

FILE - Fans fill DKR Stadium for a Texas Longhorns game. (Chris Tavarez/KXAN News)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — While we’re still three months away from football season, the University of Texas is already thinking about how to make your game day experience better at Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium.

The university announced Monday it will upgrade the existing main video display in the south end zone of the stadium as well as install new ribbon boards on the sideline fascia, tunnels and end zones. The new video display system will allow visitors to see the Longhorns in action on 14,000 square feet of LED technology.

The university also plans on installing a new sound system and improved mobile connectivity in preparation for the 2017 football season.

“One of our top priorities is offering an exceptional fan experience at Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium, helping to make it one of the most exciting venues in college sports”, said Texas Men’s Athletics Director Mike Perrin. “Upgrading to LED technology throughout the stadium will enhance the viewing experience for our fans.”

The school’s new tennis facility will also get a new scoreboard as part of the project.

The DKR stadium’s current capacity is 100,119, making it the seventh-largest collegiate stadium in the country.

