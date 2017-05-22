Austin continues to hire for aquatics jobs

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you have still not applied for a lifeguard or pool attendant position, the city is giving you a 14th chance to do so Monday evening.

The city has been hoping to have 700 lifeguards on the city’s payroll for the summer. Officials have previously said no shortage of lifeguards is expected, after review of the lifeguards on the city’s payroll.

If you’re looking for a job near the water this summer, head to the Austin Aquatics Administration & Training Center at 2818 San Gabriel Street between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. for the Aquatics Job Fair.

No experience is required. Pool attendants will make $12 per hour, all other positions get $13.50.

To review a complete list of acceptable forms of identification that applicants need to bring to the hiring day, check here.

Applicants that are 15-16 years old are required to have a parent present during the interview.

Applicants that are 17 years old require parent signatures on the applicant paperwork.

