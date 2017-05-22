ACC helping graduating seniors figure out their next steps

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As Central Texas high school seniors prepare to pick up their diplomas, Austin Community College wants to help them and their parents prepare for the next step in their lives.

ACC advisers have been visiting campuses across the area meeting with seniors and their parents. If you would like to speak to an adviser, please call 512-223-7747 or visit austincc.edu/getstarted.

Students can also visit the ACC Highland Business Center on Middle Fiskville Road. The College Destination Center is also at these hours:

Monday-Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

They are closed on Sunday

Registration for Fall 2017 classes for new ACC students begins on May 30.