ACC helping graduating seniors figure out their next steps

By Published:
FILE - Austin Community College (KXAN File Photo)
FILE - Austin Community College (KXAN File Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As Central Texas high school seniors prepare to pick up their diplomas, Austin Community College wants to help them and their parents prepare for the next step in their lives.

ACC advisers have been visiting campuses across the area meeting with seniors and their parents. If you would like to speak to an adviser, please call 512-223-7747 or visit austincc.edu/getstarted.

Students can also visit the ACC Highland Business Center on Middle Fiskville Road. The College Destination Center is also at these hours:

  • Monday-Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
  • Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • They are closed on Sunday

Registration for Fall 2017 classes for new ACC students begins on May 30.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s