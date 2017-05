It’s a New Braunfels staple and they’re keeping the same great food and quality, but under new ownership. Krause’s Cafe and Biergarten executive chef Jeremy “Boomer” Acuña showed us how to make one of their traditional recipes and shared tales of what’s to come!

Krause’s Cafe and Biergarten is at 1-48 South Castell in New Braunfels. Go to krausescafe.com or call 830-625-2807 for more information.