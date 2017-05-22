Report: At least 20 dead after explosions at Ariana Grande concert in England

MANCHESTER, England (KXAN) — At least 20 people are dead after explosions at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, according to NBC News.

NBC is reporting that hundreds of people are injured following possibly two explosions at the concert. A representative for Grande says she is OK. According to NBC, Bianca Landrieu, the Boston hiphop star known as Bia, who also performed, tweeted: “Guys we are okay!!!”

Great Manchester police say they are responding to reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena. They are asking people to avoid the area while first responders work the scene.

Grande performed at Austin’s Frank Erwin Center in October 2015 as part of her North American tour. Her current tour was scheduled to take her to London on Thursday for two performances before continuing through Europe.

This is a developing story. Standby for updates.

NBC NEWS SPECIAL REPORT https://t.co/N2lOT9C8KS — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) May 22, 2017

Emergency services continuing to work at the scene of incident. Please continue to avoid the area and follow @gmpolice for updates — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 22, 2017