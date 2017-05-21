Police: Man found dead at San Marcos gas station

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) – Police in San Marcos said they are investigating the death of a man found slumped over at a gas station Saturday afternoon.

Police said the man was discovered unresponsive around 4:30 p.m. at the Texaco gas station at the intersection of Lime Kiln Road and Post Road. Travis Elementary School is across the street.

There were no signs of traumatic injury or any indications of violence, police said. The cause of death is being investigated and remains unknown at this time.

Police say the name of the man is being withheld until his next of kin are notified.