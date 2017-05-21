PHOTOS: Wavy ‘asperitus’ clouds over Central Texas

After two full weekends of wall-to-wall sunshine this month, this weekend has been a tad more cloudy and stormy than we probably would have liked. With that increasing low cloudiness across the KXAN viewing area brought “wavy” cloud formations on Sunday. Which had many folks reaching out to our meteorologists and asking what was causing the clouds to take on such a “wavy” shape?

The cloud formation is called “asperitus” or “undulatus asperatus,” which means “agitated waves.” This “undulation” or wave-like motion in the atmosphere is created by ocean-like waves of air moving horizontally, meeting up with a deck of developing low clouds. Voilà…you’ve got waves in the sky!

Central Texas Wavy Clouds: May 21, 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Georgetown. (Report It: Kristen Posey) Bee Cave. (Report It: Haris Khan) Lazy Rocking S Ranch, Hutto/Round Rock. (Report It: Alison Dozier) Georgetown. (Report It: Cameron Holodnak) Loop 360 at FM 1430. (Report It: Fred Norton) East of Taylor heading into Round Rock. (Report It: Geoff McBride) Georgetown. (Report It: Julie Kendall)

The cloud formations only recently received their own designation in the International Cloud Atlas. Here’s what the World Meteorological Organization wrote about them:

Asperitas Most public interest has focused on a proposal by the Cloud Appreciation Society, based in the UK, to recognize the so-called “asperitas cloud (Latin for roughness). The international Task Team defined this as “well-defined, wavelike structures in the underside of the cloud, more chaotic and with less horizontal organization than undulatus. It is characterised by localized waves in the cloud base, either smooth or dappled with smaller features, sometimes descending into sharp points, as if viewing a roughened sea surface from below. Varying levels of illumination and thickness of cloud can lead to dramatic visual effects.” Undulatus already exists as a cloud variety, the third level of classification, which is generally associated with stratiform clouds. The Task Team has proposed that asperitas (note spelling: after the Latin noun meaning roughness) be included as a new supplementary feature, and has selected an image for inclusion in the new Atlas, based on a competition by the Cloud Appreciation Society.