Dell Seton Medical Center Opens, more than 100 patients transported

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After roughly two years of preparation and planning, the Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas opened Sunday morning, and the historic University Medical Center Brackenridge hospital closed. Ambulances transported more than 100 patients from UMCB to Dell Seton taking between six and twelve minutes to transport each patient with the help of a personal transport team.

Dell Seton is Seton’s newest teaching hospital and the region’s only Level I Trauma Center for adults. Dell Children’s Medical Center is designated as a Level I Trauma Center for children.

This move is the result of many trial runs and plenty of training for staff members.

Spokespeople with Seton say the new hospital offers many upgrades for patients. There are cameras inside the overhead lights in hospital rooms which enable trauma teams to watch surgeries in progress. The operating room size also increased from those at Breckenridge. Anytime an employee walks into the patient’s room, information from their badge shows up on a screen in the room, helping patients known more about their medical support and helping the hospital to track staff. All patient rooms are equipped with smart TV’s and patient education information. For example, a diabetic patient would be able to access electronic information about diabetes while waiting in their room.

Patients were able to test out mock rooms in UMC Brackenridge before the staff designed new rooms across the street at Dell Seton. Seton spokespeople explained the new design is brighter with more windows and art in the buildings. It is also designed to be more specific for doctors doing clinical work, allowing them access to all the tools they need on a single floor. The hospital hopes these advancements will allow doctors to spend more time focusing on patients.

1,500 Seton employees took part in Sunday morning’s move as well as 200 volunteers and 50 EMS personnel.

While the move is underway, Red River Street is closed from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to the alley between HealthSouth and Brick Oven Restaurant. 15th Street will also be closed from IH-35 to Trinity Street.