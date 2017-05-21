Central Texas first responders hit the gridiron for charity

CTX Wolf Pack takes on the Los Angeles Centurions at Gupton Stadium in Cedar Park. (KXAN: Andrew Choat)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Central Texas first responders put on a different kind of uniform Saturday all in the name of charity.

The Central Texas Wolf Pack played the Los Angeles Centurions at Gupton Stadium in Cedar Park. The teams are both public safety football organizations with the National Public Safety Football League. The teams were made up of first responders from each community.

The Centurions won the game 41 to 14. This is the Wolf Pack’s final game of the season.

The fundraiser was for Special Olympics Texas. Organizers tell KXAN the game raised $700. The Special Olympics Summer games begin May 25 in Arlington.

