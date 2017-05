Related Coverage AISD trustee Paul Saldaña resigns to focus on family

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A candidate forum on Saturday gave Austinites a chance to question the three men running to represent District 6 on the A.I.S.D. school board. Alejandro Delgado, Geronimo Rodriguez and Glen Shield are looking to replace Paul Saldaña who resigned in April 2017.

Another forum will be held on May 23 in the library of Akins High School from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The school board hopes to fill the vacancy on June 12. District 6 covers much of South and Southeast Austin.