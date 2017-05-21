AFD quickly extinguishes attic fire near Del Valle

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) – Firefighters extinguished an attic fire at a house in far southeast Austin near Del Valle Sunday evening just as storms started rolling through Central Texas, said the Austin Fire Department.

The call for the fire came in at about 7:20 p.m. in the 13000 block of Buenos Aires Parkway off of Pearce Lane near Ross Road.

AFD said that the first units on the scene reported seeing fire coming through the roof of the house and that all occupants of the home were out.

By 7:27 p.m., firefighters said they had extinguished the fire in the attic and that the scene was under control.

It’s not known at this time how much damage the fire caused or what started it.