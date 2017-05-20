Want to volunteer? Website makes it easier to lend a hand in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Want to volunteer for a good cause, but can’t decide where or when to help? That’s where JustServe.org comes in. The website consolidates service projects across the Austin area so it’s easy to see who needs help and how you can serve.

Colette McCullough, an Austin representative for JustServe, joined our Gigi Barnett in studio Saturday morning to discuss how the website makes it easier to lend a hand.

“The website JustServe.org is a free community resource where people can go to find volunteer opportunities. It’s a resource that faith and non-profit community-based organizations can post their volunteer needs. So they can say, ‘This is how many volunteers we need, when we need them, whether it’s good for young children’ and everything they want to post to get the word out,” said McCullough.

Then, JustServe users can discover volunteer opportunities in their area by searching the site, and personalize the search according to their wants, needs, and preferences.

Whether you’re passionate about the environment, love animals, or are interested in helping the elderly, JustServe.org has a volunteer opportunity for you. The database has partnerships with large, well-known non-profit organizations like Central Texas Food Bank and Habitat for Humanity, as well as smaller, less-known non-profits.

JustServe has been in Austin for nearly three years. There are now more than 150 volunteer opportunities in the metro.

The site is a one stop shop. Simply log on, create an account, and search for volunteer opportunities by your zip code. Narrow your search according to your needs and personal preferences, availability, interests, and time constraints, and sign up for the projects that work for you and your schedule.

McCullough says the mission behind JustServe is to build unity through community service.

According to the website, “JustServe provides opportunities to relieve suffering, care for the poor and needy, and enhance the quality of life in the community.”

Users can also download the JustServe app on the Apple Store or get it on Google Play to volunteer on the go.

Have a great service project in mind? Submit a project to JustServe. Click here to register.