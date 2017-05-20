Texas GOP Chair Tom Mechler resigns, cites personal reasons

By Published:
FILE: Republican activists gathered the Texas GOP convention. (KXAN Photo/Phil Prazan)
FILE: Republican activists gathered the Texas GOP convention. (KXAN Photo/Phil Prazan)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Republican Party Chairman Tom Mechler resigned his post Saturday, the state party said in a statement.

The statement said he resigned for personal reasons, which it did not disclose.

The state Republican executive committee will hold an election at its upcoming quarterly meeting in Austin on June 3 to name an interim chairperson to serve the remainder of Mechler’s term.

Mechler served as the treasurer of the state party before he became the chairman.

He became a candidate for chairman in 2015 when the previous chair, Steve Munisteri, announced he was quitting to join the presidential campaign of U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s