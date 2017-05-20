Texas GOP Chair Tom Mechler resigns, cites personal reasons

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Republican Party Chairman Tom Mechler resigned his post Saturday, the state party said in a statement.

The statement said he resigned for personal reasons, which it did not disclose.

The state Republican executive committee will hold an election at its upcoming quarterly meeting in Austin on June 3 to name an interim chairperson to serve the remainder of Mechler’s term.

Mechler served as the treasurer of the state party before he became the chairman.

He became a candidate for chairman in 2015 when the previous chair, Steve Munisteri, announced he was quitting to join the presidential campaign of U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky.