Retired Dallas police chief’s message for UT grads: Public service is worth it

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The anticipation has been rising since September of 2016 when David Brown accepted the invitation to speak at the University of Texas at Austin spring commencement.

The former Dallas police chief says he is ready to share a message with graduates Saturday night about service.

“Public service is worth it, it’s worth the controversies, it’s worth many of the challenges and contradictions, it’s worth not being appreciated for the great work you’re doing and the sacrifice you make because our democracy demands it,” said Brown.

There is no advance copy of Brown’s speech, university officials say he will be speaking from his own notes, but KXAN got a chance to talk to the former Dallas police chief Saturday morning for some insight.

Brown said he will issue a challenge to graduates and tell them, “The world needs you because the world needs changing. I encourage you to continue your education in many ways in relation to people and maybe circumstances that are different than your environment.”

The UT alum retired in October of last year from the Dallas Police Department where he served 33 years and lead the department through one of the city’s darkest days on July 7, 2016. A mentally ill gunman killed five police officers on the streets of downtown Dallas.

“You never think anything good can come out of a tragedy, but people appreciate the way I tried to maintain my professionalism and really be candid with the public about all of the challenges related to law enforcement.”

Many wonder if Brown, who has been controversially outspoken about mental health as it relates to policing and use of force reform, will touch on the tragedy that struck the forty acres on May 1, 2017. The mental state of a UT student accused of going on a stabbing rampage, killing one and injuring three others, has been the focus of investigators and attorneys assigned to the case.

Brown attended the University of Texas at Austin, but never got the chance to walk across the graduation stage. He left his senior year when the crack cocaine epidemic hit his old Dallas neighborhood in Oak Cliff.

“Many of my friends got hooked on crack in 1982-83 … I was so concerned about my old neighborhood,” said Brown. “I left school and joined the Dallas Police Department to be a part of the solution in combating crime and misconduct in my neighborhood.”

More than three decades later, Brown said he is humbled by the university’s recognition of that decision.

“I put public service above my own personal benefit and this university appreciated that,” said Brown. “I never thought that anyone would notice.”

The main commencement ceremony where Brown will be speaking starts Saturday at 8 p.m.