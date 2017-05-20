House OKs property tax limits amid special session flap

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas House has advanced a contentious property tax bill, one of two proposals that the head of the Texas Senate threatened could spark a special legislative session if they fail to pass.

The proposal seeks to limit local governments’ ability to raise property taxes, which local officials oppose.

A bill containing deeper property tax limits passed the Senate but stalled in the House. A scaled-back House version was attached to another bill Saturday, however, and passed 135-0, despite tea party legislators agitating for more.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick wants lawmakers to work past the May 29 end of the legislative session if property tax limits and regulations of transgender peoples’ use of public restrooms don’t become law — though only Gov. Greg Abbott can actually call a special session.