Unruly, ‘disheveled’ man subdued on jet heading to Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — A man on a Hawaii-bound flight described as unruly and disheveled was subdued by passengers and a flight attendant who used an airplane drink cart to block him from getting to the front of the jet. He was then immobilized with duct tape in a seat until the plane landed in Honolulu, escorted on the last leg of its journey by two fighter jets.

The man on the plane that left from Los Angeles was identified by law enforcement officials as Anil Uskanil, 25. He was taken into custody after the plane landed.

Uskanil was also arrested before boarding the flight at Los Angeles International Airport for opening a door that led onto an airfield ramp, according to Los Angeles Airport Police, who identified Uskanil.

He had been drinking, but police said he did not meet the criteria for being drunk in public, was given a date to appear in court on suspicion of misdemeanor trespassing and allowed to board.

Passengers among the 181 flying on American Airlines Flight 31 staffed with six crew members took notice of Uskanil before the jet took off.

Among the first to board were first class passengers Mark and Donna Basden, who found a laptop computer in a seat pocket in front of them.

The couple, from Albuquerque, New Mexico, assumed someone on a previous flight left it there but a flight attendant said it probably belonged to a man who was in the bathroom.

A man Donna Basden described as a “disheveled looking fellow” emerged and Mark Basden gave him the laptop. The man scowled, took the laptop and opened it and closed it and then tried to sit in another first class seat, Mark Basden said.

The man “clearly looked out of place” and was sent to the economy section of the plane after a flight attendant asked to see his boarding pass and told him he would have to go to row 35 at the back of the plane, Donna Basden said.

Halfway through the six-hour flight, the couple saw the same man again holding his laptop with something over his head that they thought was a towel or a blanket.

“He was very quiet, moving very sluggish. He was trying to approach the cabin, like where the captain is,” said another passenger, Grant Arakelian.

At that point, a flight attendant ran down the aisle with her serving cart and blocked the entrance to first class, said passenger Lee Lorenzen, of Orange County, California.

“She jammed the cart in that the doorway and she just said, ‘You’re not coming in here,'” Lorenzen said.

The man pushed the cart, trying to get through but passengers came up behind him and grabbed him. He spent the rest of the flight restrained in a seat with duct tape.

U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly was briefed on the midair disturbance, according to a statement from the department. There were no other reports of disruptions, but the department said it monitored all flights Friday as a precautionary measure.

As Uskanil was subdued, the cockpit called for help. Federal agents were sent to wait for the plane and two F-22 Raptors from the Hawaii Air National Guard scrambled to meet the plane.

“We got that military escort coming into Honolulu,” Donna Basden said with a laugh, “So welcome to Hawaii.”

Balsamo reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press writers Andrew Dalton in Los Angeles and Audrey McAvoy in Honolulu contributed to the story, and AP Airlines Writer David Koenig contributed from Dallas.