Video: Young dolphin stranded near Port Aransas rescued

PORT ARANSAS, Texas (NBC) — A young dolphin found stranded in shallow water a week ago near Port Aransas has been rescued.

The Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network, assisted by SeaWorld San Antonio’s rescue team, successfully rescued and released the dolphin, KRISTV reported.

Rescuers were able to get to the dolphin and brought it on-board their boat for a medical assessment.

They determined it was in good enough condition to be released.

The rescuers tagged the dolphin so it could be tracked and then relocated it to deeper water near the Aransas Channel.

It is believed the dolphin became stranded during a recent extreme high tide.

