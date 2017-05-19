Thousands to graduate from UT this weekend

Related Coverage Families come up with plan B as UT commencement could be rained out

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After years of putting in the work, thousands of University of Texas at Austin students will walk across the stage over the next few days and become college graduates.

Retired Dallas Police Chief David Brown will deliver the keynote address during the 134th Spring Commencement. Brown was the chief last summer when five of his officers were shot and killed during an ambush attack in downtown

Dallas.

Spring commencement from the various colleges starts at 8 a.m. Friday and runs all the way until 4 p.m. Saturday.

The graduation comes on the heels of the deadly stabbing spree that killed one student and injured three more. For Student Body President Kevin Helgren, the recent attack is something no campus should have to deal with, but the Longhorn community always comes together.

“You rise to the occasion and you’re really thankful for the people in your life who make it a little easier,” says Helgren.

University officials are also keeping an eye on the severe weather. If bad weather does happen, commencement will be re-scheduled for Sunday, with all activities starting one hour earlier than originally planned for Saturday. The call will be made on Saturday.