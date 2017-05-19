Thousands of dollars worth of smartphones stolen from AT&T store

Burglar stealing items from an AT&T store on RM 620 in northwest Austin on May 18, 2017. (Courtesy: AT&T)
Burglar stealing items from an AT&T store on RM 620 in northwest Austin on May 18, 2017. (Courtesy: AT&T)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person who broke into an AT&T store in northwest Austin got away with thousands of dollars worth of smartphones.

The district manager tells KXAN the burglary happened around 4 a.m. Thursday at the AT&T located in the 8000 block of Ranch Road 620. The manager says there was no forced entry into the store or the safe, which leads police to believe the suspect might have been a current or former employee.

Cameras inside the business did capture the suspect. If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Austin Police Department.

 

