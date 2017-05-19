Texas unemployment rate for April holds steady at 5 percent

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas unemployment rate held steady during April at 5 percent.

The Texas Workforce Commission on Friday reported last month’s jobless figure mirrored the March unemployment rate. Nationwide unemployment for April was 4.4 percent.

TWC figures show Amarillo had the lowest unemployment across Texas last month at 3 percent. The McAllen-Edinburg-Mission area had the state’s highest jobless rate for April at 8 percent.

A commission statement says the Texas economy expanded in April with the addition of 30,400 seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs. Chairman Andres Alcantar says Texas has added 258,900 jobs over the past year.

