Woman with gun prompts lockdown at Coupland ISD

COUPLAND, Texas (KXAN) — An armed woman who was making suicidal remarks that prompted a lockdown at Coupland ISD Friday afternoon has been taken into custody.

Williamson County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to Herrin Street in Coupland at 2:37 p.m. to assist with the situation.

The woman walked out of a house with a suicide note in one hand and a gun in the other. Deputies say the note blew out of her hand and they didn’t initially see she was holding a gun.

Deputies fired non-lethal rounds at the woman and she fell to the ground. When it looked like she was reaching for the gun, deputies fired additional non-lethal rounds. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to be fine.

Coupland ISD was briefly placed on lockdown while authorities worked the situation.

Parents were picking up children from the school as reports of the incident were coming in.

Coupland ISD serves about 150 students in grades K-8 and is located in southeastern Williamson County.