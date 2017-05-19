Slick roads, speed to blame in deadly FM 969 crash

Related Coverage 3 vehicle crash on FM 969 leaves one critically injured

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 33-year-old driver who was taken to the hospital Wednesday after a crash on Farm to Market 969 at Imperial Drive in east Austin died from her injuries later that day.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says Marleen Medina of Austin was driving at an unsafe speed on wet roads around 6 a.m. when the crash happened.

Initial information indicates Medina was traveling westbound on FM 969 when she failed to negotiate a curve and drove into the eastbound lanes. When she overcorrected, she continued to travel into the eastbound lanes. A 28-year-old man driving a pickup truck said he wasn’t able to avoid her and hit the car’s passenger side.

Medina died around 10 p.m. that day. The pickup truck driver did not sustain any injuries.