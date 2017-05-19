Second suspect charged with murder in Kyle drive-by

KXAN Staff Published:
A vehicle at the scene with its glass cracked following the shooting. (KXAN Photo/ Marc Suarez)
A vehicle at the scene with its glass cracked following the shooting. (KXAN Photo/ Marc Suarez)

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — An 18-year-old was booked into the Hays County Jail Friday in connection with an April 2016 homicide.

Kyle Police say Rickson Correa-Cherem, of San Marcos, was the driver in a drive-by shooting in the Post Oak community.

Police say a vehicle slowly drove by a home and fired shots at Natanaell Bardales, 18, who was standing outside. When officers arrived on scene they found Bardales with a gunshot wound to the head.

Bardales was transported to University Medical Center Brackenridge where he died about an hour later.

The alleged gunman was arrested the same day Bardales was shot and killed.

Correa-Cherem faces a murder charge.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s