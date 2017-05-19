Second suspect charged with murder in Kyle drive-by

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — An 18-year-old was booked into the Hays County Jail Friday in connection with an April 2016 homicide.

Kyle Police say Rickson Correa-Cherem, of San Marcos, was the driver in a drive-by shooting in the Post Oak community.

Police say a vehicle slowly drove by a home and fired shots at Natanaell Bardales, 18, who was standing outside. When officers arrived on scene they found Bardales with a gunshot wound to the head.

Bardales was transported to University Medical Center Brackenridge where he died about an hour later.

The alleged gunman was arrested the same day Bardales was shot and killed.

Correa-Cherem faces a murder charge.