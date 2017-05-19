School bus crashes on FM 20 in Bastrop County

FILE - School bus (KXAN File Photo)
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A school bus has crashed in Bastrop County, south of the city of Bastrop on Farm to Market 20.

Deputies were called to the 1400 block of FM 20 — near FM 535 — at 5:15 p.m. The school bus and another vehicle were involved in the crash.

Medics with Acadian Ambulance Service are heading to the scene. The sheriff’s office and DPS could not say if students were on board or if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story. KXAN will update this page as we get additional information. 

