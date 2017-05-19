Round Rock man charged with possession of child pornography

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A Round Rock man was arrested by the Attorney General’s Child Exploitation Unit Thursday, accused of possession child pornography.

Authorities were led to 55-year-old Joe Lawrence Islas after they received a CyberTipline from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. A search of Islas’ home revealed he had child pornography on a digital storage device, according to a press release from the Attorney General’s Office.

Islas is charged with three counts of possession of child pornography, a third-degree felony. He faces up to 10 years in prison per charge if convicted.

If you suspect someone of producing or downloading child pornography you can report it to NCMEC.