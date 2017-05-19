Nation’s oldest veteran, Richard Overton, taken to Austin hospital

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin native and America’s oldest veteran Richard Overton, who turned 111 years old on Thursday, May 11, has been taken to the hospital with a fever, according to a family member.

An ambulance was called to Overton’s house on Hamilton Avenue — renamed Overton Avenue in his honor last week — after 5 p.m. Friday. A St. David’s Medical Center spokesperson says Overton is in fair condition.

Overton said he spent his 111th birthday doing what he loves most: sitting out on his porch, cigar in hand, enjoying life. Last month, Overton showed up to the opening of a healing garden, named in his honor, with four cigars sticking out of his jacket pocket. “I’m glad you all take your time out to take up this much time with me,” he said.

The World War II veteran served in the U.S. Air Force.

In December 2016, family, friends and admirers across the country rallied together to help Overton find the care he needed so he could stay in the home he built in 1945.

