Father concerned fundraisers during the school day exclude students

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A middle school parent is raising concerns about the way his child’s school is raising money.

John Padalino says Gorzycki Middle School in southwest Austin is excluding students by charging a “cover” to get into various fundraising events being held during the school day.

“I almost feel like we’re putting toll tags on our kids, and that’s just wrong,” said Padalino.

He received a flier right before spring break about Tiger Day. It is the largest PTA fundraiser of the year. The flier say all proceeds go directly to teachers in the classroom. A $25 wristband buys a student three hours of fun, including a rock wall, henna tattoos, face and hair painting and karaoke.

“The way my son presented it to me was, ‘Well Dad, ya know if I don’t go I’m just gonna sit there left out,”‘ said Padalino.

So, he paid the $25. A few weeks later, Padalino says his son asked for another $4 to go to a special teacher volleyball and basketball game. Last week, Padalino says a talent show during the school day cost $2 to attend, but his son forgot to ask for the money.

He asked his son, “Did they let you go?”

“No, they made me sit in class with a couple other kids, and we were just really left there to read.”

Padalino says he views it as a punitive measure, but in an email response to KXAN, the district said students sitting in a classroom who do not participate in the fundraisers is not a form of discipline.

The father sent emails to the principal, the PTA president and the school district.

The principal responded to him, saying scholarships are always available for students who cannot afford to go, and the reason they don’t hold the fundraisers after school is because they want to be inclusive, and have learned fewer students participate in activities after hours.

“There’s ways to do it, but during the school day while we’re using school fund money to pay for the school, and operate the school, every kid should be able to go to any school-wide event they are hosting,” said Padalino.

Lisa Haney, a member of the Gorzycki PTA responded to KXAN via email Friday, and said she needed more time to give an official response. In the email she said “We are very dedicated to supporting all students needs.”

Padalino says he has a meeting set up with the principal and a district administrator over middle schools on June 6, and he will be bringing another fundraising idea to the table.