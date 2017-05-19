Family looks to raise cycling safety awareness through fun run

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) – The family of a former San Marcos High School student who passed away last September is working to create a scholarship in her name.

Twenty-one-year-old Alannah Ritch died after being hit by a garbage truck while riding her bicycle in College Station. Ritch was a 2013 graduate of San Marcos High School.

On Saturday, family members of Ritch will be holding a 5K and fun run event to raise enough money to create an Alannah Ritch Memorial Scholarship Fund through Texas A&M University. The family says this is also a chance to raise awareness regarding cycling and pedestrian safety.

The family has a lofty goal of raising $25,000 in five years. However, once reached the scholarship will bare her name and help future Aggies attend Texas A&M.

The fun run is Saturday at 8 a.m. at Five Mile Dam Park, 4440 S. Old Stage Coach Rd. in San Marcos.