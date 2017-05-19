Fallen: The story behind the story

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Fallen project was the KXAN investigative team’s reaction to a single shooter killing five police officers in Dallas last summer and a wave of law enforcement officers gunned down across Texas and the country.

We didn’t set out to tell a story about racism, firearms or police shooting other people. Those were already out there. Actually, our story started with two questions on the other side of those conversations: what do these killers have in common, and could the answer to that question help prevent more deaths?

It took 10 months to find the answers and a lot of research, reading thousands of pages of police and court records, watching dozens of hours of police dash camera and body camera video, and scouring a lot of news reports to find as many details as possible about every single person who has intentionally shot and killed a Texas peace officer in the line of duty since 2000.

It started with a big number: 76 cases. And that number kept going up as more officers died during the course of the investigation.

Our work revealed some common characteristics among many of the killers like criminal backgrounds and drug histories. But one thing really stuck out to us.

In about a third of the cases, the person pulling the trigger had a history of mental illness. Often, it was an official diagnosis from a doctor. In some cases, it was documented in the news, detailed by family members or listed in police reports mentioning the shooter’s mental state or simply symptoms of mental illness.

You might think: “Sure, that’s something a lot of people talk about after shootings like these.” But we wanted to know how often it may be a reason behind the murder of a law officer, and how can we, as a society, keep this from happening?

We discovered two startling issues that kept popping up in many of these cases: a breakdown in communication between agencies about people with mental illness and a lack of mental health training for law enforcement in the field. Of course, we spoke to mental health experts to better explain these trends, the privacy concerns and the stigmas often associated with this issue.

But it wasn’t until we sat down and talked to the families and colleagues of the victims that we truly understood why something needs to change. Most people will never speak with the spouses, the best friends or the children left behind. There is so much pain that comes from such a sudden and unnatural death.

Most people will never see the devastating video featured in these reports. It puts you inside the last, violent, heartbreaking moments of someone’s life – someone who died just for doing their job. It’s raw and very hard to watch, but it’s the truth.

We chose “Fallen” for the title of this project for the fallen officers… and for a system that’s fallen short. We shared what we discovered with state lawmakers who know all too well our state is having a mental health crisis right now. Their constituents want alternatives and solutions from arrests and courts to jail and, most importantly, treatment.

There was definitely some action in this legislative session on the issues of both mental health and police protection, but it’s clear we need to do more… to make things safer not only for police and the public but also for the people living with mental illness every day.