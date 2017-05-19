Bearded bandit hits New Braunfels bank

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — A bank robber made off with an unspecified amount of cash after he held up a New Braunfels bank with a note Friday morning.

Police were called to the Wells Fargo branch in the 8800 Block of Loop 337 just after 9 a.m. Tellers told police the man, who was captured on surveillance cameras, passed a note that demanded cash. He never showed a weapon during the course of the robbery.

Anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact New Braunfels Police or Comal County Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest and/or grand jury indictment. To remain anonymous and to collect the reward, contact Crime Stoppers at 830-620-TIPS (8477) or tip online.