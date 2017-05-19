Bastrop Co. justice of the peace indicted for hitting unattended vehicle

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — Bastrop County Justice of the Peace Donna Thomson was indicted this week on a misdemeanor charge for failing to give her name and information after colliding with, and damaging, an unattended vehicle in 2015, according to court records obtained by KXAN.

Thomson, who presides over Precinct 1, allegedly hit a 2015 Audi on Oct. 10, 2015, according to court records. The indictment was filed May 16, 2017. She has been charged with “duty on striking an unattended vehicle,” which is a Class B misdemeanor, county records show.

You can view the indictment here.

Thomson caused more than $200 of damage to the Audi, the indictment states. She “intentionally and knowingly [failed] to immediately stop and locate the operator or owner of the unattended vehicle and give that person the name and address of the operator and the owner of the vehicle that struck the unattended vehicle or leave in a conspicuous place in, or securely attach in a plainly visible way to, the unattended vehicle a written notice” with her information, the indictment states.

Bastrop District Attorney Bryan Goertz, along with any other assistant criminal district attorneys of Bastrop County, have recused themselves from the matter. In the signed recusal, Goertz says Thomson is an elected official and “there may exist an appearance of impropriety should the Bastrop District Attorney’s Office be the prosecutor.”

Deputy Attorney General Tom Cloudt has been assigned to the case, according to court records. Donna Thomson’s office referred KXAN to her attorney, Phillip Slaughter, who did not immediately answer a call for comment.

Precinct 1 covers the central portion of Bastrop County, including the city of Bastrop itself.