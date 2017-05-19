Ban on texting-while-driving passes Texas Senate, now going to governor

FILE - Person using a cellphone while driving (KXAN FILE Photo)
FILE - Person using a cellphone while driving (KXAN FILE Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A ban on texting-while-driving in Texas has passed the Senate in a 23-8 vote.

House Bill 62 is now headed for the governor’s desk. In March, the Texas House cleared the bill in an 111-62 vote.

This is the fourth time lawmakers have attempted to pass this type of legislation in Texas. The bill’s author, State Rep. Tom Craddick, R-Midland, had said he is confident that this year it will pass both legislative chambers.

“The lieutenant governor has told me he supports it, so I think that we’ve got a pretty good chance,” Craddick said in March.

Currently, Texas is one of four states in the country without a statewide ban on texting and driving.

