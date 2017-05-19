AFD firefighter speaks for first time since he was trapped in 2015 fire

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The death of a San Antonio firefighter killed Thursday night battling a four alarm strip mall fire hits all too close to home for the Austin Fire Department.

For some, the tragedy for SAFD is a reminder of what could have been for fire crews responding to a three-alarm fire in October 2015 that ripped through the Dry Creek West Condominiums in northwest Austin. That fire sent three firefighters to the hospital after the second floor collapsed, and trapped the men inside.

One of those men spoke exclusively to KXAN Thursday for the first time since that near-death experience.

“It was just fairly typical going through the motions — somewhat mechanical at the beginning stages,” explained William Cook, who was a 16-year veteran of the Austin Fire Department at the time.

Cook says the call came in like any other that Sunday morning. But conditions quickly changed when he realized a wall inside the building was about to come down. He ran toward danger.

“I ran as fast as I could and shoved him and pushed him out of the way as much as I could,” said Cook. “I yelled at him and asked if he was okay. I felt the wall fall on top of me. I felt a bunch of bricks hit me. I felt a bunch of weight. Then, the next thing I remember I felt the floor bounce. The floor bounced and then I saw the floor open up in a big hole underneath me.”

Trapped, Cook said his first thought was, “I’m not going to see my kids again. It wasn’t more than a half second, I guess, I kind of made peace with that.”

Shortly thereafter, his instincts and hope for survival set in.

“I said the hell with this, I’m not going to sit here. I’m not going out like this,” said Cook. “That’s when I saw my daughter’s face and with everything I could I pushed the second floor up.”

Cook, along with two other AFD firefighters, survived.

He says he cannot imagine what the San Antonio Fire Department is going through.

“We didn’t lose anybody. There’s a fine line between making it and not making it sometimes,” said Cook. “I’ve gone through something, but I haven’t gone through that.”

Officials with the Austin Fire Department tell KXAN News they hope to support and assist SAFD however they may need in the coming days and weeks, as they prepare for Scott Deem’s funeral. At this point, we’re told, it’s not clear how they will offer that support.

“We’re all there for each other. San Antonio was there for us. They were definitely there for us, and we’ll be there for them,” he said. “It’s a family. Not just at home, but the whole department. Every department. We’re all related.”

The Austin Firefighters Outreach Fund is collecting donations for San Antonio firefighters and their families impacted by Thursday night’s tragedy. If you’re interested in supporting the cause, click here to donate.