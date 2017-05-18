Top 5 most popular baby names in Texas in 2016

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you’re a Texan who named a baby Noah or Emma last year, you weren’t alone. The Social Security Administration says those names were the most popular boy and girl names in Texas—as well as the country—in 2016.

The second most popular boy’s name in Texas is Liam, which is also in line with the national trend. But that’s where Texas starts deviating (slightly) from the rest of the country. The second most popular girl’s name in Texas last year was Mia, compared to Olivia, which was the national runner-up. Olivia ranks as No. 4 in Texas.

Caitlin (in all various spellings) and Jonael were two names that decreased in popularity from 2015 to 2016.

The top five boys and girls names for 2016 in Texas were:

Boys Girls 1. Noah 1. Emma 2. Liam 2. Mia 3. Sebastian 3. Sophia 4. Daniel 4. Olivia 5. Matthew 5. Isabella

The Social Security Administration started compiling the baby name list in 1997, with names dating back to 1880. At the time of a child’s birth, parents supply the name to the agency when applying for a child’s Social Security card, thus making Social Security America’s source for the most popular baby names.