The Perfect Dish for Your Cinco de Mayo Celebration

Cinco de Mayo will put you in a fresh and springy mood for sure, and Salt Trader’s Coastal Cooking has a lite bite that will be perfect with a margarita for your celebration. Executive Chef Chris Ten Eyck dropped in with their Ceviche Tostada. Salt Trader’s is located at 2850 IH 35-N, Round Rock. For more information go to https://salttraderscc.com/.
