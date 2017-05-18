Suspected DWI driver slams into pole in south Austin

Driver slams into a utility pole, breaking it in half, on East Oltorf Street at Alta Vista Avenue on May 18, 2017. (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Energy crews are working to replace a utility pole after a driver slammed into it early Thursday morning in south Austin.

Austin police say the crash happened just before 3 a.m. on East Oltorf Street and Alta Vista Avenue, right down the street from Travis High School. Police say a driver struck the pole—breaking it in half—but when officers arrived, the driver was nowhere to be found.

He left some narcotics. He left some cocaine,” said Sgt. Don Doyle. “He left a bottle of liquor behind and some marijuana behind. We have the reason to believe that a combination of drugs and alcohol played a role in this collision.”

The crash caused an outage that cut power to 2,000 customers but crews were able to quickly restore power within a couple of hours. One westbound lane of East Oltorf Street is blocked while crews work on replacing the pole. Austin Energy expects crews to done by 9 a.m.

 

