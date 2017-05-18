State child welfare reforms clear last major hurdle at the capitol

Child playing with toy CPS (KXAN photo)
Child playing with toy (KXAN photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In the wake of hundreds of child deaths and thousands of abused and neglected children not checked in on, lawmakers promised changes. The Texas House Thursday debated and passed Senate Bill 11, which would shift many responsibilities over to childcare non-profits. Under SB11, a standalone agency will be created to directly report to the governor.

The final version of SB11 looks different than what was originally proposed. There were more than 40 amendments filed. Some are controversial, including one that would ban any birth control measures when a doctor checks up on a child abused or neglected.

Most child support advocates believe the system needs a complete overhaul but worry about the details of shifting the work into the private sector.

