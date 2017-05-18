Round Rock to show off newest sporting complex

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock shows off its new multi-million dollar sports complex Thursday with a grand opening that is open to the public.

At the 60-acre Rock Rock Multipurpose Complex, you’ll see fields that are able to host football, soccer, lacrosse, you name it. Some fields are made of natural grass, others with synthetic turf.

The city believes the complex will attract new people to the area, bringing with them a boost to the local economy. “One thing that we really feel special about this place is we’re going to have thousands of people and their families in here and they’re going to be here, sometimes, all day,” says Nancy Yawn of the Round Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The complex, which is at Old Settlers Park, cost roughly $27 million to build, most of the cost paid for with public money. Outgoing Round Rock Mayor Allen McGraw believes the complex will attract enough new sports tournaments and events, the return on that investment will be well worth it.

“[Visitors] come to town and what they end up doing is they end up shopping, and they end up dining, and they end up spending a lot of money here,” says McGraw. “Then they get in their cars and they go home, and that’s a fantastic economic development.”

McGraw says the complex is an opportunity for even further growth, the complex attracting new business and hotels to serve those visitors.

Then there’s the opportunity for various sporting events to grow.

“The magnitude of our events are that we have 20 teams or more coming to these events,” says Lydia Rudy, president of the Ultimate Players League of Austin. The UPLA hosts ultimate frisbee tournaments in the area.

Rudy says the complex addresses what’s been a major obstacle for her league: having access to facilities big enough to host massive frisbee tournaments.

“They’re good economy boosts for the times that we’re here, but it is hard to get access to those fields,” she says, more optimistic now for the future of her sport.

While the fields are basically brand new, the complex did host the FC Barcelona Soccer School a few weeks ago for its tryouts. The camp is expected to hold its classes at the Round Rock Multipurpose Complex as well as the Circuit of the Americas.

Thursday’s grand opening kicks off at the complex at 4:30 p.m.